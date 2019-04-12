Chicago White Sox (3-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (5-7, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.73 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-1, 6.48 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Yankees went 53-28 in home games in 2018. New York averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 267 home runs as a team.

The White Sox finished 32-49 in road games in 2018. Chicago averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 182 total home runs last year. The Yankees won the season series 4-2 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

