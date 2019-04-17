Boston Red Sox (6-12, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (7-9, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 8.40 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-2, 8.76 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Yankees are 5-2 against opponents from the AL East. New York has hit 29 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Luke Voit leads them with four while slugging .431.

The Red Sox are 3-4 in division play. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .394. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-0. James Paxton earned his second victory and Mike Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for New York. Chris Sale registered his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with eight extra base hits and is batting .290. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 RBIs and is batting .236. Bogaerts is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .219 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (plantar fascia tear), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (right foot), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.