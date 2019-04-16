New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton waves to the crowd after pitching eight innings in the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — James Paxton struck out 12 in his first stab at baseball’s biggest rivalry, Red Sox ace Chris Sale found his fastball but not better results, and the New York Yankees three-hit Boston 8-0 on Tuesday night in the first game this season between the struggling AL East foes.

Paxton (2-2) pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, walking one and going to just two three-ball counts in a game that took only 2 hours, 23 minutes.

Mike Tauchman hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, and Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres also went deep for the Yankees. New York had dropped five of six and is 7-9 a year after winning 100 games.

Sale (0-4) reached 97.5 mph — a positive sign for Boston after his velocity sagged this spring — but still got hit around, allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked one while the World Series champions dropped to 6-12.

PHILLIES 14, METS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Scott Kingery and J.T. Realmuto each had three hits and five RBIs as Philadelphia routed New York.

Kingery and Maikel Franco hit three-run homers and Realmuto had a pair of two-run doubles in a 10-run first inning. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies in the fourth.

Nick Pivetta (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Mets starter Steven Matz (1-1) allowed eight runs — six earned — without retiring a batter. He had allowed only three earned runs total in his first three starts. The lefty’s ERA rose from 1.65 to 4.96.

Wilson Ramos and Michael Conforto each hit a solo homer for New York.

PIRATES 5, TIGERS 3, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT — Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift Pittsburgh over Detroit.

Jung Ho Kang also went deep for Pittsburgh, which blew a 3-0 lead but recovered to win when Marte hit a two-out drive off Shane Greene (0-1). Detroit’s closer hadn’t allowed a run all season.

Keone Kela (1-0) gave up a tying single by Jeimer Candelario in the ninth, but Nick Kingham was able to close out the Tigers in the 10th for his first career save.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove permitted his first two earned runs of the season. He yielded six hits and a walk while striking out six in seven innings.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd struck out the side in the first but eventually allowed three runs in seven innings.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow allowed two runs over seven innings in winning his fourth consecutive start to begin the season and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its seventh win in eight games.

Glasnow (4-0) allowed hits to six of the first 13 batters, but allowed one hit over his final 4 2/3 innings and ended the outing by retiring 10 in a row.

Garcia hit a two-run homer during a three-run fourth, and added an RBI single in the eighth. Jose Alvarado and Diego Castillo, who earned his second save, each went a perfect inning.

The Orioles got an RBI from both Rio Ruiz and Renato Nunez, and Dylan Bundy (0-2) gave up three runs and three hits over five innings.

CUBS 4, MARLINS 0

MIAMI — Jose Quintana gave up six hits in seven innings to lead Chicago over Miami.

Quintana (2-1) struck out seven and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14. He didn’t allow a runner to reach second until Austin Dean’s two-out double in the seventh.

Javier Baez went 3 for 4 and hit his fifth homer, a solo shot to the opposite field off Adam Conley in the eighth. Baez has three hits in each of his last three games. Ben Zobrist hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth for Chicago’s fourth run.

Brandon Kintzler relieved Quintana and surrendered a two-out single to Brian Anderson and walked Starlin Castro. Pedro Strop pitched a scoreless ninth for the Cubs, who have won five of six.

GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON — Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Steven Duggar homered off fastballs from Stephen Strasburg and light-hitting San Francisco powered past Washington.

The Giants entered the game with 10 homers through their first 17 games. They won for the fourth time in five games.

Strasburg (1-1) allowed four runs in six innings. Still learning to pitch with a fastball that sits in the low-to-mid-90s, instead of the high-90s heat he possessed before Tommy John surgery and other ailments, he’s served up five homers over his past two outings.

Dereck Rodriguez (2-2), son of Hall of Famer and former Nationals catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

___

