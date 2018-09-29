New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia points at the Tampa Bay Rays dugout after he was ejected for hitting Tampa Bay Rays’ Jesus Sucre with a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been suspended five games for hitting a Tampa Bay batter, a penalty that was set to take effect at the start of next season.

Sabathia has appealed the ban that was issued Saturday by Major League Baseball. Any penalty will apply in 2019.

The Yankees will host Oakland in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday.

Sabathia was penalized for hitting Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the leg leading off the bottom of the sixth inning at Tropicana Field on Thursday. The 38-year-old lefty was ejected, and the benches cleared.

Sabathia was cruising with a big lead when he got tossed. He needed two more innings to trigger a $500,000 bonus for pitching 155 innings this season.

In the fifth, Sabathia hit Jake Bauers in the wrist with a pitch. In the top of the sixth, Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge threw up-and-in to Yankees catcher Austin Romine.

Kittredge was suspended three games and fined. Sabathia also was fined an undisclosed amount.

Kittredge said it was likely he would appeal. The regular season ends Sunday.

