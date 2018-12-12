LAS VEGAS — The New York Yankees are trying to close a deal to keep left-hander J.A. Happ and keeping the door open when it comes to signing Bryce Harper.

While New York isn’t currently interested in the slugging Harper, general manager Brian Cashman says “we’re a fully operational Death Star.”

Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, said earlier Wednesday the Yankees had not told him they had ruled out talks for the outfielder.

Happ was acquired from Toronto in July, and the 36-year-old impressed the Yankees.

Cashman says: “A real pro. Had a veteran presence within that clubhouse, knew exactly what was necessary and brought it every five days in the most competitive division in all of baseball.”

