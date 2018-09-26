Milwaukee Brewers (91-67, second in NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (87-71, third in NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (14-8, 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (7-6, 3.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee has enjoyed an offensive surge from Christian Yelich as of late. He’s batting .417 with 10 hits and two home runs in the past week. The Cardinals have gone 8-10 in games started by Gant. St. Louis’ lineup is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 87 RBIs. The Brewers have gone 38-37 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee’s lineup has 205 home runs this year, Jesus Aguilar paces them with 34 homers. The Brewers won 12-4 in Tuesday’s meeting, Taylor Williams earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Cain has 161 hits for the Brewers this season. He’s batting .311 on the year. Ryan Braun has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .625 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Jose Martinez has 17 home runs and 83 RBIs in 148 games for the Cardinals. Yadier Molina has three home runs and 13 RBIs over his past 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs. Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 5.00 ERA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

