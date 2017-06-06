The Nationals got timely hitting to support sturdy pitching in the first game of their series in Los Angeles. (Richard Mackson/Usa Today Sports)

Before Monday’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Manager Dusty Baker said he did not consider this series a measuring stick for his Washington Nationals, who lead a weak division and have had few chances to prove their credibility of late.

But Baker did admit the intrigue of the series, and said he expected it to be a good one, as the first rematch between the Nationals and their 2016 NLDS conquerors, two of the best teams in the National League. Monday, thanks to a strong start from Gio Gonzalez, the kind of clutch hitting that series like these require, and a stand-up showing from their much-maligned bullpen, the Nationals took round one.

“That’s one of those wins you have to appreciate a little bit more,” Gonzalez said. “That’s a tough team to beat, especially in their ballpark.”

Maybe the lights are always a little brighter here, against the faded seats of Dodger Stadium, which was nearly packed to capacity Monday night. But they flooded each moment with a glimmer of importance, leaving nowhere to hide in their shadows.

Even against a reduced-potency Dodgers lineup, stacked with righties to face Gonzalez, the Nationals could not afford mistakes.

For one night, as they got two-out RBI from Anthony Rendon, Matt Wieters, and Bryce Harper, and three scoreless innings from Enny Romero, Matt Albers and Oliver Perez, the Nationals did not make many mistakes. They are 16 games over .500 now, with an ounce of added credibility. Faced with a team over .500 for the first time in three weeks, no part of their roster crumpled – not even the bullpen, which lacked Koda Glover for the evening after he reported sore.

“[The bullpen] did a great job,” Baker said. “It’s about time we held onto one of those wins for Gio.”

Gonzalez shut down that righty-heavy Dodger lineup through the first five innings, crusing in the way only he can — like a track star dodging hurdles only he can see, swerving here and there but always back to his lane when needed.

Hurtling along in that manner, Gonzalez retired 11 straight men entering the sixth, when he began his third time through the Dodgers order and ran headlong into a very real and unforgiving hurdle. He walked the leadoff man. Corey Seager singled to give the Dodgers men at first and third. Chris Taylor doubled home a run.

But Gonzalez regained his footing and induced three straight ground balls to limit the damage to two runs. His 107th pitch ended that sixth inning, which looked destined for more doom than it ultimately provided. Gonzalez left with the lead after the inning, having allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

He had a lead because of four two-out RBI, the kind Baker and others say are crucial in well-matched games like these, when one hit makes the difference, and every chance counts.

One came in the second inning from Anthony Rendon, who hit Hyun-Jin Ryu’s full-count change-up out to left field for his 11th home run. Another came from Bryce Harper, who broke an 0 for 9 stretch since last week’s fight by driving a single the opposite way to score Trea Turner. Two more came from Matt Wieters, who delivered the game’s biggest blow, a two-out single up the middle to score two runs in the fourth – exactly what he was trying to do, he said later.

By the time a Dodger Stadium crowd of more than 46,000 stood and sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” the Nationals’ starting pitcher and lineup had passed the test, standing up to more formidable competition than they had recently and emerging with a lead. The only part of the roster that had not yet shown its aptitude? The bullpen, which needs no further introduction.

Enny Romero led the charge for that much-discussed unit by walking the first batter of the seventh on four pitches. He settled and got three consecutive outs to power the Nationals through the seventh, then a scoreless eighth, and in so doing prevented the Dodgers from pinch-hitting potent lefties Adrian Gonzalez, Cody Bellinger, or Chase Utley.

“Enny threw the ball great. He’s a guy who wants it so bad, it’s a matter of just getting him to where he can trust his ability,” Wieters said. “He did that tonight.”

Baker chose Matt Albers, who has settled in as a set-up man, to pitch the ninth. He got two outs before Bellinger doubled, at which point Baker called on left-hander Oliver Perez to face Yasmani Grandal. Grandal is hitting .179 against lefties this season, and .301 against righties.

Perez got ahead of him 0-2, then after using a delivery in which he turned his back to Grandal for the first few pitches of the at-bat, opted to quick-pitch a 2-2 breaking ball. The pitch flummoxed Grandal, who took it to end the game. This bullpen hasn’t always lined up the way the Nationals have planned, or even the way those involved have hoped. But as Perez said afterward, “the more important thing is to get it done.”

“Just get it done,” Perez reiterated. “Everybody is going to want to get better. We just have to keep having games like this one.”

If all goes to plan, the Nationals will be involved in plenty more games like this one, some this summer, some in October. One night in early June does not foretell more success when it matters. But for a team that has not been tested much lately, it certainly will not hurt.