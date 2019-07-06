When the Washington Nationals were finally out of chances, and their effort had fallen one swing short, over and over again, it was reliever Johnny Venters who took the loss in the box score.

But it should have went to the Nationals’ offense, if that were possible, after it couldn’t turn repeated opportunities into a win over one of baseball’s worst teams. Instead, the Nationals lost in 11 innings on Friday night, 7-4, to the Kansas City Royals, in a contest that mercifully ended after 4 hours and 40 minutes.

The Nationals, by game’s end, stranded 19 runners to waste a 13-hit effort. They left the bases loaded in the sixth, seventh and 10th innings, their best chance to walk-off after they mounted a comeback against Royals closer Ian Kennedy in the ninth. Ryan Zimmerman was at the center of their late push, kick-starting it in the seventh with his 1,000th career RBI, prolonging it in the ninth with another run-scoring double, then scoring from second to knot the score.

But Zimmerman also helped Venters bury the Nationals at the finish. Venters first loaded the bases in the 11th and gave up a go-ahead single to Adalberto Mondesi. Then Zimmerman made a play on a sharp grounder and threw way wide of home, allowing two more runs to come in and the Royals to create separation. And that was enough to pin blame on the bats, raise again questions of rotation depth and snap a four-game winning streak in the process.

The Nationals planned this season around their starting rotation, expecting five pitchers to pace them, spending close to $96 million on Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Aníbal Sánchez and Jeremy Hellickson, who has been on the injured list since May 21 with a right shoulder strain. That investment has proven wise, especially in recent weeks, and even more apparently across the past four games. Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin and Sánchez combined to give up three runs in their last 29 ⅓ innings heading into this series. That was good for a 0.95 ERA. It was also good for those four consecutive wins.

But the fifth starter is still a puzzle as the first half comes to a close. Washington has lost just 11 games since May 24, against 27 wins, and five of those defeats have come in the fifth spot of the rotation. Two of those were started by Erick Fedde. The other two were started by Austin Voth, who took the ball Friday to continue an audition that’s trending in the wrong direction.

Voth’s first opportunity came on June 23, and he impressed by holding the Atlanta Braves to two runs in six innings. His next came last weekend, against the Detroit Tigers, and he sputtered through 4 ⅓ innings while allowing three runs on six hits. So here was another shot for Voth to prove himself, against another light-hitting team, with Washington looking to steamroll right into the break. But he couldn’t help them do that, his command wavering, his final line including 4⅓ innings, four earned runs, five hits, three walks and 96 pitches that only led to trouble.

The offense would bail out Voth, five frames after he exited, but first saw two rallies fall short of a comeback. Then came the ninth, and Zimmerman’s third double, and an acrobatic slide into home plate, and extra innings once the Nationals failed to bring the winning run in from second. That was a theme that, eventually, the Nationals could not recover from as a large crowd of Kansas City fans yelled “Let’s go Royals!” into a humid night.

Fernando Rodney, 42, pitched a scoreless 10th while appearing for the third straight day. Washington loaded the bases in the 10th, after Brian Dozier walked with two outs, but Victor Robles grounded out on the first pitch he saw to leave everyone stranded. Then Venters entered and couldn’t hold the Royals down. They scored three runs and, by that point, the Nationals had nothing left.

Those Royals chants grew louder. The stadium soon emptied out. It was almost Saturday morning and, in some 16 hours, Washington’s offense would have the benefit of another chance.