The key at-bat doesn’t always have to come late, and so here it was in the fourth inning Thursday evening, before the sun had fully set over Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ talented right-hander, was struggling with his command. He missed the strike zone badly. He walked the bases loaded.

Here came Asdrúbal Cabrera, a veteran hitter whose first postseason at-bat came a dozen years ago. Cabrera’s Washington Nationals trailed 1-0. Tie the game. Take the lead. Either was possible. At the least, though, against a pitcher who couldn’t find the strike zone, take a pitch, right?

Cabrera did not. Buehler threw him a curveball in the dirt, what would have been ball one. Cabrera swung through it. Buehler threw him another curveball down and out of the strike zone. Cabrera tapped it meekly back to Buehler. Instead of the count being 2-0, the threat snuffed.

Buehler and three Dodgers relievers will get be praised for navigating the Nationals’ lineup in what became a 6-0 victory in Game 1 of this National League Division Series, and that’s fine. Buehler’s stuff is superior. He was an all-star for a reason. An organization that has only a World Series title as an acceptable conclusion to this October chose him over Clayton Kershaw to open the postseason. He’s good, and he allowed the Nats one measly hit in his six innings. Tip your cap.

But it says here that the Nationals helped Buehler at precisely the points he needed a raft. Cabrera’s at-bat, in which he abandoned any identifiable approach, was the most egregious instance — and really the only pressurized spot the Nats presented. Except it wasn’t just that the Nats managed only Juan Soto’s second-inning single before they were down by six runs. It was that they too often rolled over and said, “Pitch me how you want.”

Cabrera, Victor Robles and Yan Gomes — who hit sixth through eighth — went a combined 0 for 9, which is lousy, of course. But those nine at-bats produced one ball hit out of the infield and four strikeouts. Soto, the hero of Tuesday’s wild-card win that made this game possible, may still be a tick off because he got a fat pitch from Buehler with two on in the fourth — and managed only to push it short of the warning track in center, an out instead of a bomb.

Given how all this unfolded, it’s hard not to think about the Nats’ previous postseason appearances. Different team and different time, for sure. But there’s some commonality in performance. In five division series openers, the Nats have now scored a total of eight runs. They’re 1-4 in those games, which means they’re chasing the series more often than not.

This production comes with offenses that range from good to excellent, too. Washington’s ranks in the National League in runs scored during those seasons: third, fourth, fourth, first and second. Their Game 1 run totals against, respectively, the Cardinals, Giants, Dodgers, Cubs and now Dodgers again: 3, 2, 3, 0 and 0. In the previous four games, offenses that were among the best in the league managed a .191 average and a .267 slugging percentage. Toss in Tuesday’s 2 for 28 effort and, well, more of the same.

Yeah, yeah, small sample size and all that. Still, there has to be something about the postseason that affects players individually and teams as a whole. Yes, it can be good pitching beating good hitting, a truism even if the ball is juiced, as it is this season. But when good pitching gets help beating good hitting, well, then there’s no chance.

The only two homers the Nats have hit in the first game in a division series both came in 2014 against San Francisco, one from Cabrera (in his first tenure with this team) and another from Bryce Harper, now gone. It should be no solace in Washington that they were both off Hunter Strickland, now a Nats’ reliever who continued a postseason tradition of giving up absolute bombs in the eighth inning Thursday — shots to Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson.

This version of the Nationals’ lineup can be dangerous because, at its best, it has both balance and depth. Trea Turner to Adam Eaton to Anthony Rendon to Soto to Howie Kendrick to Cabrera to Robles provides alternating right-left-right-left hitters through the first seven spots. On Thursday, Gomes started at catcher, in large part because he caught every one of Patrick Corbin’s starts this season. But the eighth-place hitter also salvaged his offensive season over the final month-and-a-half, posting a .922 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with six homers since Aug. 17.

On Thursday, the lineup looked neither deep nor dangerous. There are other things to pick at, and certainly the idea of using rookie Tanner Rainey and septuagenarian Fernando Rodney in the seventh inning of a 2-0 game is foremost among them. Those two pitchers — along with Strickland and Wander Suero — shouldn’t sniff the mound unless the Nats trail by, say, five runs. In a five-game series, the best relievers are always rested because there are never three games in a row. Use Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson if you’re interested in keeping the game close.

That point, though, is moot if the Nats can’t score runs.

Manager Dave Martinez has some options to stir things up. The Dodgers will throw Hall of Famer-to-be Kershaw in Friday’s Game 2. Veteran first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is 12 for 34 (.353) with a homer and two doubles against Kershaw, so he should start at first, benching Kendrick — which at the very least upgrades Washington’s defense. Martinez could think about Gerardo Parra as a replacement for Eaton because, even from the left side, Parra is comfortable with Kershaw — 13 for 41 (.317) with two doubles, a triple and a homer. Even reserve first baseman Matt Adams, another left-handed hitter, has history with Kershaw — a massive, game-changing three-run homer in the 2014 postseason.

But the numbers that should be pored over and considered every which way can’t tell what a given hitter will do in a given situation. One game doesn’t mean: Freak out. What it does mean: Be yourselves. Do what you normally do. Swing at your pitch, not his. Good pitching might beat you. But goodness gracious, don’t help it along.

