The Navy football team arrived at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday with an automatic advantage compared to last year’s season opener. The Midshipmen didn’t have to take a 10-hour flight to get to their first game, as they did last season at Hawaii, for one. Another good omen? They didn’t flub the coin toss, which they did last year in Hono­lulu, the first mistake in what turned into the program’s worst season since 2002.

The feeling around the football offices in Annapolis heading into this season is that Navy’s fortunes can only improve after 2018’s three-win campaign — which started with a brutal loss at Hawaii, ended with a crushing loss to Army and prompted much offseason soul-searching by Ken Niumatalolo, the Mids’ 12th-year coach.

Saturday’s 45-7 rout of Holy Cross provided some encouragement that Niumatalolo’s meditations may have put Navy back on track — even if it came against a team from the Football Championship Subdivision.

“You know, it’s just great to win. I think if last year proved anything, you can’t take any of these for granted, you’re so grateful for every victory, you cherish them, you’re grateful for them,” Niumatalolo said. “ … I was proud of the way we played.”

The Mids’ most evident difference was encapsulated in a single play Saturday.

Down the field streaked Mychal Cooper, leaving in his wake a smattering of Crusaders defenders as quarterback Malcolm Perry launched a beautifully placed, 44-yard pass into the wide receiver’s open hands as the second quarter waned. It was one of the only non-scoring plays that got the crowd involved in an otherwise staid game, and for good reason: The completion was the second-longest of Perry’s career at Navy, which has not been marked by spectacular passing. It was by far the prettiest.

Perry ran in the touchdown two plays later to put the Midshipmen ahead 24-7 before halftime, but it was his pass that showed the senior’s comprehension of the new run-and-shoot tactics Navy is implementing this year in an effort to be less predictable.

By the time Perry was pulled early in the fourth quarter he had tallied his first career 100-yard passing game, finishing 6 of 9 for 103 yards. He rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries for one touchdown, while fullback Nelson Smith had a game-high 96 yards on 15 carries and a career-high three touchdowns.

C.J. Williams wasn’t far behind, rushing for 91 yards on 10 carries and scoring once. In all, Navy’s offense — directed by 12th-year coordinator Ivin Jasper, who coached from the sideline this game instead of his usual spot in the press box for the sake of improving the clarity of his play calling — outgained Holy Cross 531-231 and averaged seven yards per play.

Perry’s success Saturday can’t be solely attributed to his understanding of the run-and-shoot principles Niumatalolo and offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann introduced this offseason.

The senior has matured, naturally, since he was first pulled out of the stands in 2016 to play under center after Tago Smith tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the season opener. But he’s also taken great confidence in the knowledge that Navy halted the three-quarterback carousel it employed last year.

“We’re putting all of our chips on Malcolm Perry,” Niumatalolo said this week. Not having to worry about rotating between A-back and quarterback has been a relief for the senior.

“It’s a lot nicer,” Perry said. “It’s fun playing A-back, but it’s more fun playing quarterback and knowing that you’re going to be the quarterback. Just understanding that I am the quarterback, there’s no flip-flopping, I’m the leader of the team, and the guys are looking at me to do that — understanding that going into spring ball and all that stuff, it helped me a lot. I feel it in myself. I’m more comfortable out on the field and in the meeting room … I feel like a senior.”

Said Niumatalolo: “ I thought it was [Perry’s] decision-making. I thought he played really smart, threw the ball well, just barely missed a couple long plays — I was just really pleased with him. If he operates on that level, we’ll have a shot this year. We’ll have a shot to be a good football team, allow people not to crowd the line of scrimmage.”

Perry’s leadership and execution wasn’t the only demonstrable difference. The Mids’ overhauled defense, which last year ranked 121st out of 129 major college football programs in stopping third-down conversions, allowed Holy Cross to convert just 3 of 12.

New defensive coordinator Brian Newberry’s unit was visibly more aggressive and had compiled seven tackles for losses just a few minutes into the third quarter. Last year, Navy’s defense never had more than five in a game. They sacked quarterback Connor Degenhardt three times and limited Holy Cross to an average of 4.1 yards per play.

Even still, Newberry saw things he’d like to tighten.

“Just now talking to Coach Newberry after the game, not as pleased with our play,” senior defensive lineman Nizaire Cromartie said. “I mean, the score may say the offense only scored seven points, but seven is way too many and there were way too many errors. … I think we did set at tone for our own personal performance, but there’s a lot of room for improvement.”