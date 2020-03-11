It’s equal parts unconscionable and scary, with straight lines drawn from there to arrogance and greed. The NBA and NHL gathered all the available information Wednesday, by which point there were more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases across the country, and decided the advice of government and health officials shouldn’t apply to them. We’ll make our own decisions, thanks. Hey, would you please cough into your arm?

That would be fine if, say, only the owners and their front-office advisers were exposing themselves to risk. Rather, they’re looking their fans directly in the eye and saying, “Do you feel lucky today?” Maybe they’ll sell a few more beers and hot dogs before officials take the step most clearly don’t want to take — ordering sports franchises to close their doors to fans.

Shoot, even the NCAA — an organization that couldn’t lead a hog to mud — reacted appropriately Wednesday afternoon, limiting fans at the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Why, say, the ACC and Big Ten aren’t following suit immediately, and closing the doors to their tournaments that run through this weekend, is a damn fine question.

Sports is at the center of this problem because large gatherings present such a ripe opportunity for the virus to spread. Try social distancing in Section 204, Row M, Seats 13 and 14. It can’t happen. It won’t happen. Put one asymptomatic carrier of the virus in that environment, and who’s to say how many walk out with it, bringing it to their homes, their grocery stores, their schools?

Lest anyone think this is some sort combination of hype and hysteria, let’s listen to some of the information available to both the NBA and the NHL as they pushed forward with games Wednesday.

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, tweeted: “Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering — the closer you are to other people, the bigger the risk. You must ask yourself if going to a large gathering is necessary.”

On Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets, which play in the state’s capital, said in a statement: “We have been in contact with the National Hockey League and, given the facts before us, it has been determined that our scheduled games … will go on as scheduled and be open to ticketed fans that wish to attend.”

The Penguins come to town Thursday night. Big Metropolitan Division tilt.

On Wednesday, as she declared a state of emergency for the nation’s capital, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said: “We’re making it very clear that the science tells us that mass gatherings over 1,000 people doesn’t help us reach our goal of flattening the curve and containing the spread of this virus.”

A statement from Monumental Sports, which owns both the NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards, said in part: “At the current direction of the NBA and NHL, our games will go on as scheduled and be open to spectators. We are in constant contact with both leagues and should they update their guidance, we will update the public accordingly.”

You know what that is, other than passing the buck? Where to start? It’s willingly putting fans at increased risk for no reason, no reason at all. It’s taking the advice of league officials over the advice — strong advice — of the people who govern the city in which you play and the health professionals who, in turn, advise them.

Furthermore, it’s forgoing a chance to lead. Sure, it makes sense for franchises that make up a league to present a unified front. But at what cost? Is, say, the loyalty of Ted Leonsis, who owns the Wizards and Capitals, to the NBA and the NHL before it is to his own city, his own fans? Distancing himself from his fellow owners to say, “I know what the league is advising, but our local officials think it’s a bad idea to bring thousands of folks together, so we’ll only have essential personnel on hand” wouldn’t be so bold as it would be sensible.

But find some good sense among these “leaders” in sports. On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a series of “aggressive recommendations” designed at limiting the spread of the virus, including canceling nonessential events such as concerts and sporting events.

The response of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors: ignore the recommendations, open their doors for games Saturday and Tuesday, but also post signs warning fans, “[A]ttending tonight’s game could increase your risk of contracting coronavirus. By entering the arena, you voluntarily assume all risks and agree that you will not hold GSW Arena LLC, the NBA or any of their respective affiliates or employees liable for any resulting illness or injury.”

But make sure you pick up a Steph Curry jersey before you’re bedridden, right?

On Wednesday, San Francisco banned such gatherings. That’s what it took for the Warriors to comply.

How isolated are the people making these decisions, the people who are ignoring some edicts while issuing their own? How can they say they’re taking precautions by closing locker rooms to nonessential personnel such as media but simultaneously encourage 20,000 people to gather in close quarters?