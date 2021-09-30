“I was hoping for a little more sun, but we’ll make do,” Nash quipped. ”It’s obviously a beautiful part of the world. It’s great for us to be out of our gym for a week and try to freshen things up and enjoy and bond. Obviously we want to do the things on the court that make us come out of this week feeling like we laid the foundations, but also to be able to come away from something special like this and bond is important as well.”