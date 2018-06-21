NBA
Thursday night marks the NBA’s annual showcase for its upcoming rookie class, and this year’s event has a wild side. Rumors and reports and speculation abound, and no one will really know anything until after 8 p.m. Thursday. But that doesn’t mean we can’t check out some of the more compelling narratives, right?
A potentially transcendent playmaker who was once in the discussion for the No. 1 overall selection (and by all means still should be) is rumored to be in play for both the Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic at fifth and sixth, respectively. This feels like a classic case of teams simply overthinking things. Draft him!
He missed nearly his entire sole college season because of back surgery. He’s canceled pre-draft workouts, and it’s been reported that teams are concerned about whether he’d make a good teammate. Yet he’s in play to go as high as No. 2, to Sacramento. Feels extremely risky, especially for a team as historically snakebit as the Kings.
On the one hand, Oklahoma volume scorer Trae Young is a deadeye shooter and superior passer and ball handler who will be a lottery pick. On the other, he’s so slight, it’s tough to imagine opposing teams not punishing him on defense over and over. It could take a while for his talents to really shine through in the pros.
After presumed No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton, there are no fewer than five more prospects 6 feet 10 or taller expected to go in the top 10. How successful any of them are will come down to versatility; can they handle being switched onto a guard or shoot threes, or even handle and distribute the ball? In today’s NBA, those skills will separate the big booms from the big busts.
The Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies own the second, third and fourth picks, in that order. All three are rumored to be interested in trading down. Please let this happen. A shot of wildness like that will only add to the excitement of the night, as well as set NBA Twitter aflame, which is never a bad thing. Be wary of mock drafts between now and Thursday night. They could all be completely wrong within half an hour.
