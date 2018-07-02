NBA free agency presents: The LeBrominoes

NBA
Jason Miller/Getty Images
It’s felt obvious for some time that LeBron James’s free-agency decision would provoke a chain reaction. And with more moves to come directly related to his signing with the Lakers, we give you The LeBrominoes. Get it?
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Jason Miller/Getty Images
The NBA’s worst-kept secret went public Sunday night when James and his agents announced his four-year, $153.3 million deal with L.A. The number of years was the only surprise; now the Lakers can afford to take a little more of a long view regarding whom they surround him with, knowing he’ll be there awhile.
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
What was thought to be the surest of all LeBrominoes, going back at least to last summer’s $500,000 fine for tampering, wound up not even taking a meeting in L.A. George is staying in Oklahoma City for at least three more seasons, his Saturday night decision temporarily dealing a blow to the Lakers’ best-laid plans. At least until they managed to sign James, anyway.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Cousins is recovering from last season’s Achilles’ tear but remains a sought-after free agent who reportedly is expected to meet with the Lakers. James once called him "the best big man in our league," making him a fascinating potential LeBromino. A lucrative short-term deal, if the Lakers can fit it under the salary cap, would probably be the play here.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Leonard "wants to be a Laker." The New York Times’s Marc Stein reports the 76ers think they can land him via trade and keep him long-term. Stephen A. Smith said (presumably quite loudly) not to be shocked if Leonard sits all next season, too, as one way to get to L.A. The year’s most inscrutable story — and a very likely LeBromino — continues to confound.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
He’s not really a LeBromino, but Stephenson’s one-year deal to join LeBron in L.A. was such a wild, out-of-the-blue addendum to the opening 24 hours of free agency that we had to include it here. What a time to be alive.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images