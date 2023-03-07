Knicks' Jalen Brunson sidelined again by left foot soreness

NEW YORK — New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed a second consecutive game because of a sore left foot, sitting out Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Knicks overcame Brunson’s absence Sunday in Boston, when Immanuel Quickley moved into the starting lineup and scored a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes of a double-overtime victory that extended New York’s winning streak to nine.
Brunson was the Eastern Conference player of the month in February. He’s averaging 23.9 points.
