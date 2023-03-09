The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Bucks' Antetokounmpo out against Nets due to sore right hand

March 9, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. EST
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) commits an offensive foul against Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks’ 134-123 victory at Orlando on Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. The two-time MVP originally was listed as probable for Thursday’s game but was downgraded to out on a later injury report that cited his hand.

The Nets also weren’t close to full strength.

Brooklyn’s injury report listed Nic Claxton (right thumb sprain/left Achilles tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cam Johnson (right knee soreness), Royce O’Neale (left knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (left back/knee soreness) as out for Thursday’s game.

Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15.

