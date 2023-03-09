Bucks' Antetokounmpo out against Nets due to sore right hand

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks’ 134-123 victory at Orlando on Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. The two-time MVP originally was listed as probable for Thursday’s game but was downgraded to out on a later injury report that cited his hand.