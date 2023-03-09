Bucks' Antetokounmpo out against Nets due to sore right hand

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets also weren’t close to full strength.
Brooklyn’s injury report listed Nic Claxton (right thumb sprain/left Achilles tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cam Johnson (right knee soreness), Royce O’Neale (left knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (left back/knee soreness) as out for Thursday’s game.
Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15.
