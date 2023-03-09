The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Memphis big man Steven Adams out at least a few more weeks

By
March 9, 2023 at 11:23 a.m. EST
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) looks on n the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. Adams will be out for a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee, the team said Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center Steven Adams will be out for a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee, the team said Thursday.

Adams hurt the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Jan. 22 in a game against Phoenix when diving for a loose ball in the final seconds.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Initially, the Grizzlies said he would miss three to five weeks. But Adams had a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will “be reevaluated in approximately four weeks,” the team said in a statement.

Adams was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds when he was injured and averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are also without guard Ja Morant, who will not face charges in Colorado related to a livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. The team said Wednesday that the earliest Morant could play is March 17 at San Antonio — and there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...