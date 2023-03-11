Tatum's 34 help Celtics hold off Hawks' comeback, 134-125

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Jayson Tatum led a balanced attack by scoring 11 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics overcame Atlanta’s fourth-quarter comeback bid, beating the Hawks 134-125 on Saturday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Celtics opened a six-game trip by having six players score in double figures. Jaylen Brown had 24 points. Tatum added 14 rebounds.

Trae Young had 35 points and 13 assists for Atlanta, which could not maintain momentum following back-to-back wins at Washington. The Hawks remain eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Marcus Smart had to be separated after the two were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics’ basket. Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.

Young made two free throws to cut the deficit to six points.

Boston led by 16 at 60-44, but the Hawks rallied in the final period. Clint Capela’s tip-in cut Boston’s lead to 108-103 with 8:06 remaining. Boston still led by only five points before Smart’s 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 117-109.

Young’s 3-pointer again pulled Atlanta within 119-114 before Al Horford answered with a 3 for Boston and Tatum’s layup extended the advantage to 10 points.

The Hawks led 40-39 early in the second period before Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer started the Celtics’ 12-0 run. Boston kept its hot hand from long distance in the period, making five 3s in a 21-4 run for the 60-44 lead. Sam Hauser sank two 3s during the stretch.

Boston was welcomed to Atlanta by a strong turnout by fans wearing green in a sellout crowd.

TIP-INS

Celtics: C Robert Williams (strained left hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game. PG Payton Pritchard (left heel) missed his second straight game. ... Brogdon and Derrick White each had 18 points.

Hawks: G Bogdan Bogdanovic (back tightness) was held out. ... Dejounte Murray had 14 points, his fourth game under 20 points in his last five.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Houston on Monday night.

Hawks: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

