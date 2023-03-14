Davis, Lakers lead by 35 at half, beat Pelicans 123-108

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Malik Beasley hit seven 3-pointers in just the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 36-point, second-quarter lead on their way to a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Beasley finished with 24 points for the Lakers, who shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range — including 15 of 27 before halftime. D’Angelo Russell added 17 points to help Los Angeles (34-35) move one game ahead of New Orleans (33-36) in the Western Conference standings as both clubs try remain in contention for a spot in the postseason.

The teams entered the day in a four-way tie for 10th in the conference.

Brandon Ingram returned to New Orleans’ lineup after missing two games with a right ankle injury, but his 22 points were not nearly enough.

Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III each scored 20 for the Pelicans, who trailed 75-40 at halftime and trimmed their deficit to 13 when Ingram’s pull-up jumper made it 107-94.

Jones then intercepted Davis’ pass and tried to initiate a fast break that could have gotten New Orleans as close as 11 points with five minutes still to play, but Russell tipped Jones’ pass and Jones was called for a foul when he grabbed Russell to stop him from getting the ball.

That exchange began a 7-2 Lakers mini-run that built the lead back to 18.

The Lakers scored the game’s first 14 points, starting with eight straight by Davis on a layup as he was fouled, a 3 and a step-back jumper. Beasley and Russell each followed with a 3, and Los Angeles’ lead never got below 10 after that.

Austin Reaves scored 14 points and Rui Hachimura added 12 for the Lakers.

Lakers: Davis has 16 30-point games this season. ... Shot 48.8% (40 of 82) overall. ... Outrebounded New Orleans 52-41. ... Went 25 of 28 from the foul line.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum scored 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 10. ... Shot 42.9% (42 of 98), including 11 of 43 from 3-point range.

Lakers: At Houston on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: At Houston on Friday night.

