Kings' Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks' Lopez fined $25,000

NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.
Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.
Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.
___
