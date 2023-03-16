Raptors win sixth straight at home, beat Thunder 128-111

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday night, extending their season-high home winning streak to six.
O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points and Jalen Williams had 15 for the Thunder, who came in having won three straight and six of seven. Oklahoma City is 13-21 on the road.
Josh Giddey scored 13 points, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe each had 12 and Luguentz Dort scored 10 points for the Thunder.
Toronto shot 6 for 12 at the free throw line in the first half but closed the quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 29-28 after one.
Anunoby and Trent each scored 10 points in the second but Gilgeous-Alexander replied with 13 to keep the Thunder close. Toronto led 64-59 at halftime and took a 93-87 lead to the fourth.
TIP-INS
Thunder: Dort shot 2 for 11, going 1 for 6 from 3-point range, but led Oklahoma City with eight rebounds and five assists. … F Jaylin William shot 2 for 7 and scored five points. … The Thunder made 13 turnovers, leading to 19 points for Toronto.
Raptors: Siakam had eight assists. … Toronto didn’t shoot a free throw in the second quarter. … Improved to 19-3 at home when leading after three quarters.
WHISTLE WATCH
Brandon Schwab joined the officiating crew in place of Brandon Adair, who missed the game because of a non-COVID illness.
UP NEXT Thunder: Host Phoenix on Sunday. Raptors: Host Minnesota on Saturday. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports