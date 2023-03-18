Embiid, Maxey net 31, 76ers top Pacers for 8th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and Tobias Harris added 24 as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Indiana Pacers 141-121 on Saturday night to match their season high with an eighth consecutive victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a matchup of teams missing All-Stars — Philadelphia’s James Harden and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton — the 76ers shot 61% from the field, led by as many as 24 points and never looked back after overcoming an early eight-point deficit.

De’Anthony Melton started in Harden’s place and finished with 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and six steals. Embiid chipped in seven assists and seven rebounds, while Maxey had seven assists.

Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 25 points and six rebounds, Andrew Nembhard scored 20 points, and Myles Turner finished with 20 points. Indiana shot 51% from the field, but never led after the first quarter and dropped to 6-4 in its last 10 games.

Advertisement

Philadelphia, in third place in the Eastern Conference, led 34-24 entering the second period, 72-61 at halftime and 106-95 entering the fourth before breaking it open with a 9-0 run to start the final frame.

TIP-INS

76ers: Starting power forward P.J. Tucker was sidelined by a sore left ankle. … Georges Niang, drafted by the Pacers in 2016, was one of two double-figure bench scorers for Philadelphia. He and Paul Reed had 10 each. … The 76ers, who improved to 22-12 on the road, were outrebounded 47-35.

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, averaging 16.6 points, second-most among rookies, sat out with a sprained right ankle. … Shane Steichen, hired last month as the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, attended the Pacers’ pregame shootaround along with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. … Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said “a little longer” timetable remains for the return of Haliburton, who missed his fourth straight contest.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Pacers: Begin a four-game trip Monday night at the Charlotte Hornets.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article