The starting point guard went through a full practice Friday, but the Knicks didn’t clear him to play until after he worked out before the game Saturday to make sure his soreness didn’t return.

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson is back for the New York Knicks against Denver on Saturday after missing five of the last six games with a sore left foot.

Brunson missed two games with the injury, then returned March 9 at Sacramento but made it through only the first half. He then missed the final three games of the Knicks’ road trip.