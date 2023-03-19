Vassell, Johnson spoil Murray's return as Spurs top Hawks

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell had 29 points each and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-118 on Sunday, spoiling Dejounte Murray’s homecoming.
Zach Collins added 19 points for the Spurs, who snapped a two-game skid.
Onyeka Okongwu had 17 points and Clint Capela had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks.
San Antonio reversed their woes after blowing double-digit leads in consecutive overtimes losses at home, including a 29-point lead in the third quarter Friday before falling 126-120 to Memphis.
After trailing the Hawks by 24 points in the third quarter, Blake Wesley’s layup gave the Spurs a 115-114 lead with 3:47 remaining in the game.
Johnson sparked a 14-4 run with back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the Hawks’ lead to 95-93 with 3:38 remaining in third quarter.
San Antonio was 8 for 12 on 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to 103-101 entering the fourth. The Spurs held the Hawks to 20 points in the third while outscoring them by 19 in the quarter.
Murray got off to a fast start in his return with six points, two assists and a rebound in the opening six minutes of the game.
Murray’s 16-foot jumper gave the Hawks a 75-57 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half. It was the start of a 10-4 run to close the half that gave Atlanta a 22-point lead.
TIP-INS
Hawks: Murray received a warm reception after the team honored their former point guard with a video highlighting his six seasons with the Spurs. … Atlanta had won three straight in San Antonio. The Hawks last loss in San Antonio was 117-111 on April 2, 2019.
Spurs: Rookie F Jeremy Sochan missed the game after aggravating a sore right knee in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Memphis. … F Keita Bates-Diop played 12 minutes but did not score after being listed as questionable with a sore left Achilles. … F Doug McDermott missed his second consecutive game with a bruised right hip.
UP NEXT
Hawks: Host Detroit on Tuesday.
Spurs: At New Orleans on Tuesday.
