Knicks' Julius Randle with 52 points in 3 quarters vs Wolves

NEW YORK — Julius Randle has a career-high 52 points in three quarters, the first 50-point game for a New York Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony set the franchise record with 62 nine years ago.

Randle poured in a team-record 26 points in the third quarter, bringing the Knicks back into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves led 109-108 after being ahead by 17 in the first half.