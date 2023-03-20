Knicks' Julius Randle with 52 points in 3 quarters vs Wolves

NEW YORK — Julius Randle has a career-high 52 points in three quarters, the first 50-point game for a New York Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony set the franchise record with 62 nine years ago.
Randle was 17 for 24 from the field and 8 for 12 from 3-point range in passing his previous career best of 46 points.
The 52 points matched the seventh-best total in Knicks history.
Anthony scored his 62 against Charlotte on Jan. 24, 2014.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports