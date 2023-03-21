NBA suspends Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks for 18th technical

NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay for his 18th technical foul this season.
Brooks earned his latest suspension Monday night with 7:26 left in the third quarter of the Grizzlies' 112-108 win over Dallas. He dunked, and then danced his way back down the court.
He will sit out Wednesday night’s game against Houston and risks another one-game suspension if he picks up two more technical fouls.
Brooks also was fined $35,000 by the NBA last week for shoving a camera person while chasing a loose ball during a loss in Miami.
