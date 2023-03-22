Sixers G James Harden sidelined by left Achilles soreness

CHICAGO — Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game at Chicago because of left Achilles soreness.
Forward Jalen McDaniels also was ruled out because of right hip soreness. McDaniels grabbed two rebounds and went scoreless in 8 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s previous game.
The Sixers are 48-23 heading into the matchup with the Bulls, three games back of Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee.
Coach Doc Rivers said he had no long-term concerns about Harden or McDaniels.
