Towns returns for Timberwolves after missing 51 games

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 51 games with a right calf strain.
Finch said Towns will have limitations but didn’t offer specifics.
Anthony Edwards will miss his third straight game with a right ankle sprain, and backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin won’t play due to illness.
The experiment of mixing Towns and newcomer Rudy Gobert had some rough patches early in the season. Towns also returns to a team that has traded his good friend D’Angelo Russell and added Mike Conley at the trade deadline.
Minnesota (36-37) starts the day ninth in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Dallas.
