Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

ATLANTA — Trae Young was ejected in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday after heaving the ball hard to referee Scott Wall.

After Hawks coach Quin Snyder called a timeout in the third quarter with the game tied at 84, Young first bounced the ball and then threw a two-handed hard pass at Wall, who caught the ball. Young was immediately called for a technical foul and ejected.