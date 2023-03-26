Celtics star Tatum sidelined vs. Spurs with hip contusion

The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It’s just the sixth game he has missed this season.

BOSTON — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is out for Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with a left hip contusion.

In a 120-95 victory over Indiana on Friday, Tatum posted his 40th game of 30 or more points this season, setting a franchise record. He passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who had 39 30-point games during the 1987-88 season.