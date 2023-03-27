Mavs star Doncic avoids suspension after 16th tech rescinded

NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has avoided a one-game suspension for now after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul Monday.
The Mavs are on a four-game losing streak, including consecutive losses to lowly Charlotte. Doncic got the technical that was rescinded in the second of those losses Sunday.
The technical came with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter of a 110-104 loss when Doncic argued a no-call after missing a shot on a drive to the basket.
Crew chief Kevin Scott said in a pool report after the game that Doncic used “a profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review.”
It’s the second time Doncic has had a technical foul rescinded this season.
After the first loss to the Hornets in Dallas last week, Doncic said he was as frustrated as he’s been in his stellar five-year career that has included four trips to the All-Star game.
Doncic hinted at off-court issues that were taking the joy out of the game, but wouldn’t elaborate beyond saying it was in his private life.
The 24-year-old shared those thoughts the same day he was fined $35,000 for making a money gesture toward the refs when he was apparently upset over a non-call on his missed layup in the final seconds.
“I think you can see it with me on the court,” Doncic said. “Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I used to have really fun, smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”
