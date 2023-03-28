Barnes has 22, career-high 12 assists, as Raptors beat Heat

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 106-92 on Tuesday night.
The Raptors evened their record at 38-38 after outscoring the Heat 62-36 on points in the paint, and 23-10 on fast-break points.
Tyler Herro scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Miami lost its second straight. The Heat are 15-22 on the road.
Miami played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who sat because of a sore neck.
Former Raptor Kyle Lowry had six points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. The sellout crowd of 19,800 responded with a warm ovation when Lowry checked in to start the second quarter.
Toronto won three of four against Miami, winning the season series for the first time since a 4-0 sweep in 2018-19.
The Raptors are 8-0 this season when holding opponents below 100 points.
Miami jumped out to a 14-4 lead but Toronto battled back to lead 24-23 after one. Barnes scored 12 points in the opening quarter.
Herro scored 11 points in the second but Barnes and Siakam each had six to give the Raptors a 53-47 halftime lead.
Siakam scored 12 points in the third and Toronto made 10 of 13 attempts from inside the arc, extending its lead to 84-67.
TIP-INS
Heat: Shot 18 for 19 at the free throw line. Adebayo was 7 for 8, missing in the fourth quarter. … Herro had six of Miami’s 18 assists.
Raptors: Barnes had seven rebounds. … G Gary Trent Jr. (right elbow) sat for a fourth straight game. … G Will Barton (left ankle) was not available. Barton left injured in Sunday’s win over Washington. … Shot 0 for 9 from 3-point range in the first quarter and 1 for 16 in the first half. Toronto missed its first 10 attempts before Anunoby connected in the second. … Jakob Poeltl had 10 rebounds, while Siakam and Achiuwa each had nine.
UP NEXT
Heat: Visit New York on Wednesday.
Raptors: Begin a five-game road trip at Philadelphia on Friday.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports