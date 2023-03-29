Holiday has career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers 149-136

INDIANAPOLIS — Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night.
Holiday had 18 points in the third quarter, when the Bucks scored a season-high 46 points to build a 12-point lead. He was 20 of 30 from the field with three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws. His previous best was 40 points in an overtime victory over visiting Boston on Feb. 14.
Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks.
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana — playing without its top three scorers — with 29 points. Aaron Nesmith had 22 and Jordan Nwora 18. Jalen Smith fouled out early in the fourth with 17. Rookie Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 15 rebounds.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Forward Khris Middleton (knee) was inactive. He’s averaging 15.5 points. ... Averaged 136.2 points in winning season series 3-1.
Pacers: Five inactives included All-Star point guard and leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (ankle/elbow), center and second-leading scorer Myles Turner (back), and guard Buddy Hield (illness), the NBA’s 3-point leader.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Host Boston on Thursday night.
Pacers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.
