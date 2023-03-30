Knicks' Randle out rest of regular season with ankle sprain

Randle was hurt Wednesday in a victory over Miami, and the Knicks said Thursday that the All-Star forward would be re-evaluated in two weeks. That would be two days before the postseason is scheduled to open on April 15.

NEW YORK — Julius Randle will miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained left ankle, and his availability for the playoffs — if the New York Knicks make it — is in doubt.

The Knicks are in good shape to qualify for the postseason at fifth in the Eastern Conference with five games to play. But it’s hard to imagine they would be a threat to advance without Randle, who leads them with 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game.