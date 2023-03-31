LaMarcus Aldridge, 7-time NBA All-Star, announces retirement

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge announced Friday he is retiring again from the NBA. Aldridge, 37, initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Brooklyn Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months after announcing his retirement.

The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.

Despite the diagnosis, Aldridge was among his era’s premier big men. As the second pick out of Texas in the 2006 draft, he averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career.

Aldridge played his first nine seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before five years with the San Antonio Spurs and his short time with the Nets.

“In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min!” Aldridge wrote on Twitter.

A five-time All-NBA selection, Aldridge was praised by San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich when he first retired as a “consummate professional with a unique skill set and a deep respect for the game.”

