T-wolves backup Naz Reid out indefinitely with broken wrist

The Timberwolves announced Friday before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers that Reid had an MRI exam in Minneapolis that revealed a fracture of the scaphoid bone. It’s between the hand and forearm on the thumb side of the wrist.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken left wrist that occurred in the previous game, a blow to the team’s depth during the stretch run of the regular season.

Reid was hurt in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Phoenix , when he tried to brace himself as he fell to the court after being fouled.

The fourth-year player has led the team in scoring in six games this season and averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with 53.7% shooting from the floor — all career bests. Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, Reid has become a valuable complement to big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns with his two-way skills off the bench. He proved to be particularly viable when Towns missed 52 games with a severely strained right calf muscle.