Heat rout 76ers 129-99, keep alive hopes of East No. 6 seed

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter.

The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Philadelphia) to move into the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in round. Miami took the Southeast Division title with the win.

Philadelphia (52-27) has already secured the third spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. A win Thursday night would have sealed a first-round matchup against Brooklyn. Joel Embiid scored 21 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter. James Harden chipped in 14 in limited minutes.

CAVALIERS 118, MAGIC 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — Danny Green scored 21 points, Cedi Osman added 19 and Cleveland beat Orlando in a game in which both teams rested their starters.

Isaiah Mobley came off the bench with 18 points for the Cavaliers, who had clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Magic on Tuesday night.

Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 22 points in their home finale. Bol Bol added 18 points and eight rebounds in his first start since Dec. 30.

The 35-year-old Green, who signed as a free agent with the Cavaliers on Feb. 14 after being waived by Houston, played 26 minutes and shot 5 for 9 from behind the arc.

SPURS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 127

AUSTIN, Texas — Keita Bates-Diop had 25 points, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson each added 24 and San Antonio beat Portland in the first NBA game in Texas’ capital city.

Tre Jones had 18 points and 10 assists for San Antonio, which is guaranteed to finish with one of the NBA’s three-worst records.

Kevin Knox had 24 points to lead Portland and Drew Eubanks added 23 points against his former team. The Trail Blazers have lost seven of eight.

The Spurs are playing their final two home games at the Moody Center in Austin as part of what the franchise has deemed a regional outreach.

