Clippers rally past Suns, secure No. 4 playoff spot in West

PHOENIX — Norman Powell scored 29 points, Russell Westbrook had 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to secure the No. 5 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff bracket by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-114 on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The teams will meet again in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns are the No. 4 seed and will host the Clippers in Game 1.

The Clippers trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter, eventually cutting the margin to 86-82 going into the fourth. The frustration on the Los Angeles bench was palpable — Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland briefly got into an argument on the bench.

But the Clippers finally rallied. Kawhi Leonard — who finished with 25 points — made a contested layup with 19.4 seconds left to secure the win. He scored 12 in the fourth.

The Suns had just nine available players and sat four of their five starters, including Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix is 8-0 this season when Durant plays.

The Suns still put together a gritty effort. Saben Lee scored a career-high 25 points and finished with nine assists.

The Clippers cut the Suns lead to 53-48 at halftime when Eric Gordon banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Phoenix led at the break despite shooting just 36% from the field. Jock Landale led the Suns with 13 points while Westbrook had 13 for the Clippers.

HONORING MCCOY

At halftime, the Suns honored local legend Al McCoy, who is retiring following 51 seasons calling games for the team’s broadcasts.

The 89-year-old’s tenure with the Suns is the longest run by a team broadcaster in NBA history. The halftime montage included tributes from broadcaster Marv Albert, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, former players Charles Barkley and Steve Nash, and current star Devin Booker.

McCoy called his first game for the Suns on Sept. 27, 1972. He has called more than 4,000 games, including 30 playoff appearances and three NBA Finals in 1976, 1993 and 2021.

DELAY OF GAME

The game was delayed nearly 10 minutes in the second quarter because a large speaker hanging from the Footprint Center ceiling was loose and deemed a hazard. The arena operations crew had to lower some speakers to the floor, remove the affected area, and then raise the structure back to the ceiling.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Forwards Paul George (right knee sprain) and Marcus Morris Sr. (low back spasms) were not available.

Suns: Coach Monty Williams is hopeful that C Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) and G Cameron Payne (low back soreness) will be able to return for the playoffs. Both players got hurt against the Lakers on Friday. ... F T.J. Warren (non-COVID-19 illness) was not available.

