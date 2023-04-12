Pelicans rule out Nance for play-in game vs. Thunder

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans reserve forward Larry Nance Jr. has been scratched from the lineup for the Western Conference play-in game Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nance hurt his ankle during New Orleans’ regular-season finale, a loss Sunday at Minnesota that relegated the Pelicans to the conference’s ninth seed. The Nos. 9 and 10 seeds must go 2-0 in play-in games to advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs as an eighth seed.