Khris Middleton practices fully, Bucks gear up for playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs.
The injury is unrelated to the one that ended Middleton’s 2021-22 postseason early. He missed the Bucks’ final 10 playoff games last season due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Budenholzer also said guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton practiced on a limited basis as they both recover from sprained right ankles. Allen missed the Bucks’ final four regular-season games and Connaughton was out the last three.
“You want to be as healthy as you can,” Budenholzer said. “With all those guys, I think practicing is one of the steps and then seeing how you feel the next day and seeing how your body responds and everything is almost as important. It was a good day collectively. It was a good day for each of those guys. We’ll see how they respond, how they feel and continue to get ready for Sunday.”
The Bucks had the NBA’s best regular-season record to guarantee themselves home-court advantage throughout their playoff run. They open their first-round series Sunday at home against either the Bulls or the Miami Heat, who will face each other in a play-in game Friday at Miami. ___
