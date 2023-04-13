Khris Middleton practices fully, Bucks gear up for playoffs

Budenholzer also said guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton practiced on a limited basis as they both recover from sprained right ankles. Allen missed the Bucks’ final four regular-season games and Connaughton was out the last three.

“You want to be as healthy as you can,” Budenholzer said. “With all those guys, I think practicing is one of the steps and then seeing how you feel the next day and seeing how your body responds and everything is almost as important. It was a good day collectively. It was a good day for each of those guys. We’ll see how they respond, how they feel and continue to get ready for Sunday.”