Bucks' Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket on Sunday and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back.
After getting removed from the game, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room. He returned with 9:56 left in the second quarter but exited again with 8:33 left in the half.
Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.
The Heat had their own injury concerns. Miami’s Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter.
