Knicks guard Hart active for Game 2 despite ankle injury

He scored 17 points, added 10 rebounds and made a big 3-pointer in the final minutes as the Knicks stole Cleveland’s home-court advantage with a 101-97 victory.

Hart rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of New York’s Game 1 win Saturday.

CLEVELAND — New York Knicks versatile guard Josh Hart is active for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night after being slowed the past few days by a sprained left ankle.

Hart was limited in practice Monday and was listed as doubtful before being upgraded to questionable following the Knicks’ morning shootaround.

The Knicks are 18-8 — and 2-0 against Cleveland — since Hart joined them in February, coming over in a trade with Portland. The 28-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 regular-season games with New York.