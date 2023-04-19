Warriors in 0-2 hole, Suns-Clippers even as Game 3s arrive

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Time for the Golden State Warriors to show this will be a long series, not a short title reign. The defending champions — without the suspended Draymond Green — will begin trying to climb out of a hole their current group has never faced when they host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in one of three games on the NBA playoff schedule.

They are down 2-0, just as the Brooklyn Nets are against the Philadelphia 76ers in what has looked so far like a series that will end quickly. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers play their Game 3 in a tied series that could go the distance.

It’s unclear which way Warriors-Kings will go.

Both games have been close deep into the fourth quarter, but Sacramento, the No. 3 seed, was just a little better in the clutch despite being a playoff newcomer in its first appearance since 2006. Their finish in Game 2 was aided by the absence of Green, thrown out after stepping on Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The Warriors are the experienced group, with four titles in eight years, but they have no experience in this predicament. Golden State hasn’t trailed 2-0 in any series since 2007, before Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were even in the NBA.

“I don’t feel pressure, I just see an opportunity for us to go home and protect our home court and make adjustments,” Thompson said. “I mean, like I’ve said before, we’ve been through it all, so we’re not accustomed to hitting the panic button.”

Being home guarantees nothing against a Sacramento team that was 25-16 on the road in the regular season, the best record in the Western Conference. So the Kings were already a confident group, even more now after their victories in Games 1 and 2.

“Day after day, game after game, when you’re winning a game in a playoff series it builds up your confidence,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said. “Obviously you don’t want to overreact or go into a game overconfident, but I mean you put yourself in that position, so you have the right to be confident.”

So do the Clippers, though they are coming off a loss. They won Game 1 at Phoenix and had a double-digit lead before the Suns rallied for a 123-109 victory despite another good game for Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

“I feel good where we’re at,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Our guys are going to keep competing and keep scrapping. We think we can win this series, and so that’s the biggest thing. One hundred percent of the battle is believing, and we believe we can do it.”

76ERS AT NETS

Philadelphia leads 2-0. Game 3, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

— NEED TO KNOW: The 76ers won the opener by 20 points, then held the Nets to just 35 points in the second half of Game 2 to pull away for a 96-84 victory. Brooklyn has lost eight straight playoff games.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Brooklyn’s defense against Joel Embiid. The Nets have heavily doubled the two-time scoring champion and limited him to just 11 shots in Game 2. But they’re giving up open looks all over the floor and may have to decide if they need to try switching things up.

— INJURY WATCH: The 76ers are listing backup swingman Jalen McDaniels as questionable with an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

— PRESSURE IS ON: Brooklyn’s perimeter shooters. The Nets probably can’t beat the 76ers without a big effort from the 3-point line, but nobody other than Cam Johnson has hit more than two in a game thus far.

KINGS AT WARRIORS

Sacramento leads 2-0. Game 2, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT

— NEED TO KNOW: The Warriors are the fifth defending champions to fall behind 2-0 in the first round. The last two were swept, with Dallas going down against Oklahoma City in 2012 and Miami to Chicago in 2007. No NBA team has come back from a 3-0 deficit.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: Golden State’s lineup. With Green out, coach Steve Kerr has to decide how to replace his most important defensive player

— INJURY WATCH: Kings coach Mike Brown said he expected Sabonis to be ready to play Game 3 after injuries to his sternum from Green.

— PRESSURE IS ON: Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole. With Green out, Looney is probably the best remaining hope for defending Sabonis. On the other end, Poole, battling an ankle injury, must be better than his 1 for 7 in Game 2.

SUNS AT CLIPPERS

Tied, 1-1. Game 3, 10:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV

— NEED TO KNOW: The Clippers won Game 1 to hand the Suns their first loss with Kevin Durant in the lineup. Phoenix bounced back to tie it with a 123-109 victory in Game 2.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: The Suns’ stamina. The Clippers are a deeper team than a Suns squad that doesn’t go too much beyond its first five. Los Angeles will hope that starts to make a difference as the teams play for the third time in five nights.

— INJURY WATCH: Backup point guard Cameron Payne has missed the first two games of the series, leaving the Suns with even less depth.

— PRESSURE IS ON: The Clippers’ centers. Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee combined for 19 points and 26 rebounds in Game 1 but managed just 10 points and eight boards in Game 2. Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton easily bettered that by himself.

