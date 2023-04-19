Wizards fire GM Tommy Sheppard after missing playoffs again

Owner Ted Leonsis announced the move, saying the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing, and a search for new leadership will begin immediately.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season.

Sheppard’s dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted this same record this season.