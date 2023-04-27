Madrid-Partizan basketball game suspended after brawl

MADRID — A EuroLeague basketball game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade was suspended with less than two minutes left after a brawl between players from both teams.
Punches were thrown and a couple of players, one from each team, were tossed to the ground by opponents during the melee in the Spanish capital.
Officials spent several minutes watching replays before deciding to call the game off with 1 minute, 40 seconds left. EuroLeague’s website said the victory was awarded to Partizan Belgrade.
The third game of the best-of-five series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Belgrade. Partizan won the first game in Madrid 89-87.
