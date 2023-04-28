NBA conference semifinal preview capsules

Story line: Denver is the No. 1 seed in the West — and, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, doesn’t enter this series as the favorite. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Suns have that distinction, probably in some part because Phoenix went 2-0 with Durant in the lineup against Denver late in the season. Durant is a matchup nightmare for anyone, and his teams — Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and now Phoenix — are 16-4 in his last 20 appearances against the Nuggets. Denver has two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, another matchup nightmare, and now he and the Nuggets will get a chance to prove a lot of doubters wrong.