Knicks' Randle misses Game 1 vs Heat with sprained ankle

NEW YORK — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on Sunday because of a sprained left ankle.
Randle had done little since the Knicks returned to practice. He went through a workout Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden and coach Tom Thibodeau said he was a game-time decision, but the Knicks ruled him out about 45 minutes before tipoff.
Quentin Grimes is back after missing the last two games with a bruised shoulder, but the Knicks kept Josh Hart in the starting lineup at guard. Obi Toppin started in place of Randle.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports