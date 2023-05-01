76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) out for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Embiid sprained the knee in Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. He sat out the next game, which Philadelphia won to complete a first-round sweep.

He had extended time to rest after his injury an has done some light shooting and drills during Philadelphia’s workouts the past two days.

“That was his first real court time, but there was zero running still,” Rivers said. “You’ve just got to fill the void. It’s not going to be one guy or anything like that. We do have experience with it this year. We’ve done much better than in years past. So we’re going to lean on that.”