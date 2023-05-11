Lakers center Anthony Davis injured late in Game 5 loss to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his head in what appeared to be an inadvertent hit by Golden State’s Kevon Looney in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.
“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”
Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn’t block a shot.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports