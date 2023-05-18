NBA Con, a new fan event, to be added to Summer League in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The NBA is adding a fan event to Summer League.
NBA Con, the league said, will be “a celebration of the best of hoops culture” and include interactive experiences, a chance to mingle with players, conversations featuring NBA personalities, the opportunity to play in open runs with other fans, fashion and footwear exhibits and live musical performances.
Wembanyama and Henderson are among the players who are expected to play in Summer League, which starts July 7. They’ll be drafted on June 22, with Wembanyama likely to go No. 1 to San Antonio and Henderson expected to be picked either No. 2 by Charlotte or No. 3 by Portland.
